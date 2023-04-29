Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $554.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $560.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The company has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

