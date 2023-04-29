THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 47 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

THG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS THGPF opened at C$0.64 on Tuesday. THG has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.62.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

