Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.60 ($0.24). 20,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 21,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.83 ($0.25).

Third Point Investors Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. The firm has a market cap of £5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.04.

Third Point Investors Company Profile

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

