THORChain (RUNE) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 29th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $462.84 million and approximately $20.50 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00004663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,053,645 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,767,992 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

