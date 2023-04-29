Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tian Ruixiang

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.84% of Tian Ruixiang worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tian Ruixiang alerts:

Tian Ruixiang Trading Up 41.7 %

Shares of Tian Ruixiang stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,156. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. Tian Ruixiang has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.65.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.