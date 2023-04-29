Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.78

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and traded as low as $7.16. Tilly’s shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 122,273 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $224.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,435,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,934.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 730,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,572 over the last ninety days. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Tilly’s by 433.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,529,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,448,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.