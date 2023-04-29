Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,400 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TIM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TIM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in TIM by 3.3% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in TIM by 64.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TIM by 30.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in TIM by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIM Stock Performance

NYSE TIMB opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. TIM has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74.

TIM Cuts Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TIM had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TIM will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.0745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. TIM’s payout ratio is presently 82.81%.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

