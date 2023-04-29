Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Down 27.1% in April

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLSA. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLSA opened at $0.79 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.