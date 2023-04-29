Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 109.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOL opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.09.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,105 shares of company stock valued at $831,824. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

