Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.23

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.23 and traded as high as C$23.00. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$22.81, with a volume of 214,035 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXG shares. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$293.94 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 15.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.9752431 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

