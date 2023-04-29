Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 81,650,952 shares.

Tower Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of £4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.18.

Tower Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.