Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 81,650,952 shares.
Tower Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of £4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.18.
Tower Resources Company Profile
Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.
