Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 787,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,543 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $177,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

TSCO opened at $238.40 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.15.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

