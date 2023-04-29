Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,701 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.15% of Tractor Supply worth $37,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $238.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.84 and its 200-day moving average is $224.01. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.15.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.