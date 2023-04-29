TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Update

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.
TransAct Technologies Price Performance
Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.
