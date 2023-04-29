TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Update

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 259,042 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.