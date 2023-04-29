Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Short Interest Update

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 205,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,162. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

In other news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,199,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,031,787.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,199,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,031,787.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Hair sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $25,386.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,755.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 405,869 shares of company stock worth $9,557,133 in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 36.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after purchasing an additional 86,363 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMCI. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.