Treasure Coast Financial Planning Lowers Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning reduced its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 7.7% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned about 0.32% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.12. 117,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,930. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.48.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

