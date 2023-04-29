Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Short Interest Update

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. 942,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,209. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trimble has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $72.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

