TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $348.00-351.48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.15 million. TriNet Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.96-4.90 EPS.

TriNet Group Trading Up 2.0 %

TriNet Group stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.04. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $92.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.15.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TNET shares. Cowen boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.25.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,180 shares of company stock worth $1,239,975. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 65.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 79,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,471,000 after purchasing an additional 69,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

