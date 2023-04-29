Truist Financial Raises Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target to $12.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAN. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.10. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.87 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.70%.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Aaron’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Aaron’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Aaron’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.