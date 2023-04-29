TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,300 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 469,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in TRX Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in TRX Gold by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.10 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TRX Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

About TRX Gold

TRX stock remained flat at $0.54 on Friday. 399,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,252. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

