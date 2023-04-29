TT International Asset Management LTD Buys 5,732 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 0.4% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 180.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,361,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,393,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.44. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $178.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.