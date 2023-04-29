TT International Asset Management LTD Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

TT International Asset Management LTD cut its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,565 shares during the period. Evoqua Water Technologies accounts for 0.2% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $49.45. 2,213,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

