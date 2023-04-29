TT International Asset Management LTD Has $14.89 Million Stock Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,530 shares during the period. Dada Nexus makes up 1.5% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.84% of Dada Nexus worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DADA. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,324,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 706,951 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 22.09% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $377.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

