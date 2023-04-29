TT International Asset Management LTD Invests $42.55 Million in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,089,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,554,000. Kanzhun makes up about 4.2% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned about 0.56% of Kanzhun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,604,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,569 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,820,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,236,000 after acquiring an additional 228,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:BZ traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,073. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. Kanzhun Limited has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

