TT International Asset Management LTD Invests $530,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,822 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pure Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 92.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 23.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,907,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,216,000 after acquiring an additional 367,800 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,832,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,708,000 after acquiring an additional 61,708 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,840. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.71, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

