TT International Asset Management LTD Purchases New Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,136 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Qualys Price Performance

Qualys stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.94. The company had a trading volume of 338,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average is $120.43. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $130.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,136. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.