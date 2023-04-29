Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,800 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 728,600 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Shares of Tucows stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 49,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.82. Tucows has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $78.91 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 53,675 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,781,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,047,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,754,012.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,712,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,666,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,751,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 84,384 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 391,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 147,078 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tucows in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

