Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Short Interest Update

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 5,610,000 shares. Approximately 20.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth $1,693,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Tupperware Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

TUP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,109. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $18.09.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.30 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

