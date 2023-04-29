Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Tyler Technologies worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Settian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 51,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $379.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $425.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.92.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also

