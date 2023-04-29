Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $395.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TYL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.92.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $379.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.99 and a 200-day moving average of $330.12. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $425.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at $29,366,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 453.2% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 335.2% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

