U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.56

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and traded as low as $17.36. U.S. Global Jets ETF shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 2,831,433 shares changing hands.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JETS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 165,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,771,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter worth $326,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 105.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

