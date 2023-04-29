U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Silica Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.59.

SLCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

