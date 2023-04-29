UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.44-2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. UDR also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-0.62 EPS.
UDR Trading Up 0.6 %
UDR stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $913,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $73,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UDR by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,178,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
