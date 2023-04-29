UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.44-2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. UDR also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-0.62 EPS.

UDR Trading Up 0.6 %

UDR stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. UDR’s payout ratio is 560.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $913,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $73,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UDR by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,178,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

