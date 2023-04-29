UGI (NYSE:UGI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut UGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. UGI has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $44.54.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UGI will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in UGI by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UGI by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

