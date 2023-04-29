UMA Trading Down 1.2% This Week (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $135.13 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00006490 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 113,398,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,064,460 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

