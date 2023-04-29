Uniswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.24 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.61 or 0.00019146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.24 billion and $31.18 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00309062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012167 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000862 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000647 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.58928599 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 667 active market(s) with $35,199,199.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

