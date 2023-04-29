United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,207 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of United Parcel Service worth $226,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $179.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.39. The stock has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

