United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.58.
United Parcel Service Price Performance
NYSE UPS opened at $179.81 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.39.
United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
United Parcel Service Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.
Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service
In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.
