United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,145 ($14.30).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,025 ($12.80) to GBX 1,100 ($13.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 1,082 ($13.51) on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 813.20 ($10.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,172.50 ($14.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,052.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,022.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,421.05, a P/E/G ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,054 ($13.16), for a total value of £368,900 ($460,721.87). 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

