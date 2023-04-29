Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.

Universal Logistics has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Universal Logistics has a payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Shares of ULH opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $672.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $458.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.20 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 36.98% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 352.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Universal Logistics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

