Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNM. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.55.

Unum Group Stock Up 2.3 %

UNM stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $426,463,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,325,000 after acquiring an additional 113,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,276,000 after buying an additional 192,558 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also

