Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.64.
Valero Energy Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.17.
Valero Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
