Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.17.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 57.11% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.