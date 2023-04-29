Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $9.38 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,039,000 after buying an additional 507,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,877,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,286,000 after purchasing an additional 235,882 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,498,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,183,000 after purchasing an additional 204,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

