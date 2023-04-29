Valliance Asset Management Ltd Invests $844,000 in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 357,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Gaotu Techedu comprises 1.2% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Valliance Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.14% of Gaotu Techedu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 46,658 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 44,930 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 target price on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,804,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,545. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $843.06 million, a P/E ratio of 328.33 and a beta of -0.74.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

