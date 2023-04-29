Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,403 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

