Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 1,307 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $68.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average is $63.37.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

