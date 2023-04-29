Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $6,399,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $913.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $917.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $922.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $852.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $829.12.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

