Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 303.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,593 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 67,640,031 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,369 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,812,000. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,117,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,275,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,369,000 after purchasing an additional 909,474 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

