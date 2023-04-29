Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,791 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2,207.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 87,175 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period.
iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IWL stock opened at $99.13 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.54 and a 1-year high of $102.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.25. The company has a market cap of $817.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF
iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
