Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,630,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 205,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,757,000 after acquiring an additional 94,387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after buying an additional 68,795 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 188,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 31,653 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $149.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.18 and a 1-year high of $154.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day moving average is $143.32.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
